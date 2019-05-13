DANSER GRETA (SEPESY)

Age 90, of Spring, Texas, formerly of Monessen, shared love and farewells with her family and left us after a short illness on May 6, 2019. She was born on Father's Day, June 17, 1928, in Coal Center, daughter of the late John and Dorothy (Clemis) Sepesy. Those who knew Greta enjoyed her laughter and enjoyment of life and love of people, her wonderful baked goods and meals, her thrill of a good sale, and her impeccable looks. Always a hard worker, from employment in the RCA factory to creating her own catering business in Texas, where she moved in 1978, Greta was always busy. She enjoyed family and friends and doted on her husband, Bob. After his passing, Greta joined women's clubs enjoying many outings, luncheons and dancing. She loved spending time in Pittsburgh visiting, cooking, laughing, and shopping with her sister, Verna Mae. Never having had children, Greta shared a special relationship with her niece, Christine, and her great-nieces. Last June she was touched to share her 90th birthday surrounded by cousins and family. She was blessed later in life to enjoy the companionship, love and devotion with Ali Kahveci sharing in many joyous adventures. She is loved and will be missed by all her family and her Texas family of neighbors and friends. In addition to her parents, Greta was preceded in death by her husband, Robert W. Danser; and her brothers, Jack and Ronald Sepesy. Surviving is her cherished sister, Verna Mae (Ray) Castner; niece, Christine (Paul Stolinski) Castner; and dear great-nieces Jessica, Julianna, and Justine Stolinski; loving companion, Ali Kahveci; as well as nieces, nephews, and cousins by the dozens. Friends will be received Tuesday, May 14, 2019, from 2-4 and 6- 8 p.m. at the GENE H. CORL INC. FUNERAL CHAPEL AND CREMATION SERVICES OF MONROEVILLE, 4335 Northern Pike (412-372-2100), and where a Blessing service will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday. Private family interment 2 p.m. Mt. Calvary Catholic Cemetery, Coal Center, PA. corlfuneralchapel.com.