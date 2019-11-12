|
KALCHTHALER GRETA JEAN (WEPPELMAN)
Peacefully, on Sunday, November 10, 2019 at the age of 73, under the loving and skillful care of the beautiful people at John Kane-Ross, Greta Jean Weppelman Kalchthaler returned to the Love which created, saved and strengthened her. Preceded in death by her parents, Paul and Sarah Weppelman and her husband, Robert R. Kalchthaler, Jr. Greta went Home ahead of one daughter, the Rev. Ing(rid) Kalchthaler; one son, Robert P. Kalchthaler (Mia); and two beautiful young women: granddaughters, Daphne and Molly. Greta was blessed by and grateful for the friendship, love and care of so many friends and relatives. Former member of the Shaler Garden Club, Greta loved her flowers and the pug dogs who frolicked among them. Miss Greta had a tender heart for the marginalized, a fierce love for and pride in her children and delighted in witnessing and sharing acts of kindness and love. She was ready to and excited about seeing Jesus face to face. She wondered aloud if He would be as handsome as He appeared in the pictures she saw as a child in Sunday School at Elfinwild Presbyterian Church. Greta had requested that in lieu of flowers, if you know someone who is having a tough time making ends meet, help them out; if you, yourself, are having a tough time making ends meet, keep your money so you might stress a little less. Arrangements provided by NEELY FUNERAL HOME. The family invites you to the North Hills Community Baptist Church at 7801 Thompson Run Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15237on Saturday, November 16 for a time of visitation from 3:00-4:00 p.m. A funeral will be held at 4:00 p.m. with dessert to follow.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 12, 2019