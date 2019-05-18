OLIVERIO GRETCHEN A. (CHARLES)

Age 71, peacefully with her family and her dogs by her side, on Friday, May 17, 2019, of Gibsonia, formerly of South Hills; beloved mother of Elaine (Bryan) McCurry and Angela Oliverio; proud gram of Adrian and Giovanni Oliverio (Ashley Neill); great-gram to Alexander; sister of Martha Gaffney and the late Russell Charles; she will be dearly missed by the Grosik family; also survived by nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Gretchen also leaves behind her two dogs, Bentley and Malcolm. Friends will be received at the JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Road, Brentwood 15227 on Monday, May 20, 2019 from 4-8 p.m. Funeral services and interment will be private. If desired, family suggests contributions to TSI, 806 West Street, Homestead, PA 15120. Please send condolences towww.johnfslater.com