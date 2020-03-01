|
McCAGUE GRETCHEN GANTNER
Gretchen Gantner McCague passed away peacefully in her home at Longwood in Oakmont, PA on February 22, 2020. She is survived by her sons, William (Bill) McCague of Oakmont, PA and Girard (Jerry) McCague Jr. of Wilmington, NC and their two spouses Kimberly and Christine respectively; and her three grandchildren, Molly, Andrew (Andy) and Justine. Gretchen, wife of the late Girard J. McCague, is also survived by her sister, Virginia Gantner Barnett of Charlottesville, VA. Gretchen grew up in Fox Chapel, PA, the daughter of the late William (Buzz) and Margaret Gantner. Gretchen was a graduate of the Ellis School and was recently inducted into their Athletic Hall of Fame (Class of '52). Gretchen attended Skidmore College and also graduated from Katherine Gibbs, she worked for a time in NYC for I.B.M. but returned to Pittsburgh to marry and start a family. She was an active member of the Junior League, Fox Chapel Garden Club and Fox Chapel Racquet Club. With the passing of her husband, Gretchen took her knowledge of retail sales, as a 12-year Representative for Doncaster and Nagila, to begin her own successful company, The Apple Basket. Gretchen will be fondly remembered for her unique humor and devotion to her family and friends. A memorial service in celebration of her life will be held at Longwood at Oakmont, in the main ballroom, on Sunday, March 8 at 10 a.m. Friends will be greeted at a reception following the service. In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully suggests memorial contributions to Animal Friends, 562 Camp Horne Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15237. Arrangements by BURKET-TRUBY FUNERAL HOME CREMATION & ALTERNATIVE SERVICES INC, Oakmont
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 1, 2020