BATES GRETCHEN LOUISE (BRUSH)

Age 46, of Charlotte Court House, Virginia, went Home to be with her Lord and Savior on March 19th, after a 15 month battle with cancer. She was born and raised in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, the daughter of Joe Edgar Brush and Jeane Diane Brush. She is survived by her sister, Molly Brush Griffith (Daniel) of Phenix, Virginia; her twin, Heidi Brush Covey (her late husband, Lynn) of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; a brother, Joe E. Brush, Jr. (Melissa) of San Jose, California. Gretchen was the proud aunt of Becky, Laura, Katie, Rowan, Jake, Colin, Corinne, Carter, Chloe, Cooper and Cody. She was a graduate of Shenandoah University School of Pharmacy and enjoyed serving in Middleburg, Leesburg, and Brookneal, Virginia. She mentored many young ladies that came into her life and encouraged them in their personal faith and growth. Gretchen loved playing and watching tennis, traveling, playing the piano, flower gardening, and hiking. The most important day of her life was when she accepted Christ as her Lord and Savior at 29 years of age. The second most important day was when God united her with Murrie Bates and blessed their marriage. She brightened our lives with her kind, gentle spirit and her beautiful bright smile. A memorial service will be held at Village Presbyterian Church in Charlotte Court House, Virginia at 3 p.m., on Sunday, March 31st. Memorial contributions may be made to the , 2915 Patrick Henry Highway, Charlotte Court House, Virginia 23923. PUCKETT FUNERAL HOME is serving the family.

