Age 88, of Bethel Park, died on February 14, 2020. Gretchen was the beloved wife and teammate of the late Richard B. Cochran. She is survived by daughters, Kathryn (Matthew) Hirsh and Susan (Keith) Kampert. Gretchen was predeceased by daughter, Christine Gasper; and sons, Thomas and Johnathan. Surviving are grandchildren, Kelly (Ryan) McKnight, Gregg (Samantha) Gasper, Timothy (Erin) Kampert, and Nicholas (Trisha) Kampert; great-grandchildren, Jacob and Reid McKnight and Katherine and Elaine Kampert; nieces, Cindy (Paul) Schnabel, Sally (John) Tripson, and Elizabeth Ballantyne; and nephew, Blaine (Brooke) Ballantyne. As per her wishes, there will be no services. If desired, memorials may be made to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, 600 Waterfront Drive, #223, Pittsburgh, PA 15222. www.davidhenneyfuneralhome.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 19, 2020