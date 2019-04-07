WIDING GUNVOR CHRISTINE ANDERSON

Gunvor Christine Anderson Widing stood before the Lord on Wednesday, April 3, 2019. Born in Minneapolis, MN, to Gunnar and Christine Anderson on August 25, 1918. She always felt blessed with loving parents and her family's steadfast faith in God. Describing the beauty of awakening grace in the spring, the joy of sun and puffy summer clouds, the explosion of fall colors, and the pure white blanket of winter, she marveled at the earth's beauty and God's ever revealing presence. Gunvor's eye for fashion design, a fine gourmet and a flair for the spectacular provided her family and friends with a beautifully appointed home and memorable dining all encompassed with an appreciation for the arts... and her ever present love of the Lord. She gave her other love, husband Bob, to the Lord two decades ago. Her example and legacy are left to her three children, Mary Christine Brackney (James), Christopher Gunnar Widing (Suzanne), and Robert Emerson Widing II (Judith); 12 grandchildren; and 17 great-grandchildren. Her grace and faith are enough to carry us all. Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m., Monday, April 8, 2019, at Trinity United Methodist Church, 1581 Cambridge Blvd., Columbus, OH 43212, where family will receive friends from 10:30-11:30 a.m. Monday. Interment to follow at Union Cemetery. Arrangements by SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST CHAPEL. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the Trinity United Methodist Church Foundation may be made. Please visit www.schoedinger.com to share memories and send condolences.