LEONARD GUSSIE MAE
Age 92, Hill District resident, wife of the late Jasper Leonard, passed away on January 4, 2020 after a long illness. Gussie leaves to mourn three daughters, Griselda O'Neal Maloney (David), Pamela O'Neal and Jeanine O'Neal, son Terrance L. Leonard (Tanis), seven grandchildren, Tarina Austin, Justin C. Franks, Julian Leonard, Alexis Leonard, Blair Scott, Dominque Scott and Diamond Scott. Six great-grandchildren, a host of neices, nephews, and cousins by the dozens. The Matriarch of our family has earned her heavenly wings. Family and friends are welcome to celebrate her life and share memories. Visitation Sunday, January 12th, 2-6 p.m., at SAMUEL J JONES FUNERAL HOME, 2644 Wylie Avenue Pittsburgh, PA 15219. Home Going Service Monday, January 13th at 11:00 a.m. at Westley Center AME Zion Church, 2701 Center Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15219, Reverend Glenn G. Grayson.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 10, 2020