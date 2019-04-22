KEFALOS GUST G.

Age 95, of Verona, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Sunday, April 21, 2019. Gust was born in Verona, but raised on the beautiful island of lkria, Greece. He is survived by his wife, Doris; and loving children, John and Magdaline; and sister, Barbara. He is now resting peacefully with his son, George; brothers, Stanley and Nick; and sisters, Kathleen and Mary. As a Veteran of WWII, Gust fought bravely for his country. He worked in various positions in Pittsburgh well into his 80's. Gust was known for his beautiful smile, kind heart and passionate stories. He will be missed by all who knew him. Friends and relatives are invited to attend visitation one hour prior to 11 a.m. services on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 419 Dithridge St. Pittsburgh, PA 15213. Interment will follow in Mt. Hope Cemetery, Penn Hills. If desired, memorials may be made to the church in his memory. Arrangements made through BURKET-TRUBY FUNERAL HOME CREMATION & ALTERNATIVE SERVICES, INC. Oakmont.