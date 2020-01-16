|
SMITH GUTHRIE ROGER "ROD"
Age 84, of the Fox Chapel area, passed away on Thursday, January 9, 2020. Rod was born and raised in Greensburg, PA. He graduated from The Kiski School, attended Washington & Jefferson College and served in the US Army. Rod married the love of his life, the late Marion Cancelliere Smith, in 1959, and was the loving father of Cynthia (Peter) DeBaldo, Jennifer (Roland) Cochran, Lisa (Gordon) Fisher and Holly Smith; devoted grandfather of Annie and Peter DeBaldo, Isabel and Sara Cochran, Abigail and Eliza Fisher and Taylor Smith; brother of Eleanor A. Smith and the late Clifford T. Smith; and a son of the late Clifford M. and Eleanor Taylor Smith. Rod was a great friend and family man and some of his best memories were of the wonderful times he spent with family and friends at Pike Run Country Club. Family and friends will be received on Saturday, January 18, 2020, from 1-2 p.m. at Fox Chapel Presbyterian Church, 384 Fox Chapel Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15238. A memorial service will take place at 2 p.m. Burial is to remain private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Kiski School, 1888 Brett Lane, Saltsburg, PA 15681 www.kiski.org, or the Humane Animal Rescue, 6926 Hamilton Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15233 www.humaneanimalrescue.org. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Heritage Hospice for their excellent care of Rod in his final months. Professional Services Trusted to THOMAS M. SMITH FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, LTD. (Blawnox).
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 16, 2020