Visitation
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Sep. 24, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Bartholomew Church
GUY E. AUTORE Obituary
AUTORE GUY E.

Age 105, of San Pedro, CA, formerly of Pittsburgh, on Tuesday, September 10, 2019. Beloved father of Eugene (Linda) of Norwalk, CT, Dr. Robert (Laurie) of San Pedro, CA; grandfather of Lauren McCann (Brian) of Fairfield, CT, Jeffrey Autore of Queens, NY, Michael Autore of New York, NY, Robert Autore and Danielle Autore of San Pedro, CA; beloved "Big Pap Pap" of great-grandchildren, Emma, Fallon and Colt McCann of Fairfield, CT. He was the revered Uncle Guy to many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by the love of his life, Celeste (Marconi); his brothers and sisters. He spent his career with the U.S. Postal Service, and served in the Army until retiring as a Lt. Colonel. Friends received Monday 4-8 p.m. at CHARLES W. TRENZ FUNERAL HOME, INC., 11110 Frankstown Road, Penn Hills, PA 15235; Funeral Mass at St. Bartholomew Church, Tuesday at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in his honor as Lt. Colonel Guy E. Autore to The or the Battleship IOWA Museum, Los Angeles. Full obituary details at www.trenzfuneralhome.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 20, 2019
