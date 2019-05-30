Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Forgie-Snyder Funeral Home
1032 Broadway
East McKeesport, PA 15035
412-823-8083
Resources
More Obituaries for GUY SNYDER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

GUY M. SNYDER Jr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

GUY M. SNYDER Jr. Obituary
SNYDER JR. GUY M.

Age 84, of East McKeesport, passed away May 27, 2019. He was born October 19, 1934 in Mt. Union, a son of the late Guy and Helen Snyder. He worked for many years as a factory worker and enjoyed watching the Pittsburgh Pirates and singing in a barber shop quartet in Circleville. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Robert Snyder. He is survived by his sister-in-law, Patricia Snyder; nephews, Robert Snyder, Jr., Eugene (Ronda Price) Snyder and Laurence (Teresa) Snyder; and niece, Veronica (Mark Linville) Snyder. Friends and family will be received from 10 a.m. till time of blessing service at 11 a.m. on Friday at the FORGIE-SNYDER FUNERAL HOME, 1032 Broadway, East McKeesport, 412-823-8083. Interment will follow at Good Shepherd Cemetery in Monroeville. For online condolences, please visit www.snyderfuneralservices.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 30, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Forgie-Snyder Funeral Home
Download Now