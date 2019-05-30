SNYDER JR. GUY M.

Age 84, of East McKeesport, passed away May 27, 2019. He was born October 19, 1934 in Mt. Union, a son of the late Guy and Helen Snyder. He worked for many years as a factory worker and enjoyed watching the Pittsburgh Pirates and singing in a barber shop quartet in Circleville. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Robert Snyder. He is survived by his sister-in-law, Patricia Snyder; nephews, Robert Snyder, Jr., Eugene (Ronda Price) Snyder and Laurence (Teresa) Snyder; and niece, Veronica (Mark Linville) Snyder. Friends and family will be received from 10 a.m. till time of blessing service at 11 a.m. on Friday at the FORGIE-SNYDER FUNERAL HOME, 1032 Broadway, East McKeesport, 412-823-8083. Interment will follow at Good Shepherd Cemetery in Monroeville. For online condolences, please visit www.snyderfuneralservices.com.