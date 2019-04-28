Home

Services
Thomas L. Nied Funeral Home
7441 Washington Ave.
Pittsburgh, PA 15218
412-271-0345
Visitation
Friday, May 31, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Thomas L. Nied Funeral Home
7441 Washington Ave.
Pittsburgh, PA 15218
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
FIRST BAPTIST CHURCH OF PITTSBURGH
159 North Bellefield
Pittsburgh, PA
Memorial service
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
FIRST BAPTIST CHURCH OF PITTSBURGH
159 North Bellefield
Pittsburgh, PA
Of Regent Square, who devoted her life to caring for others as a social worker, Mom, Nana and cherished friend, died April 11. She was predeceased by her adoring husband of 63 years, George. She is survived by her four children, George, Jr. (Veronica), Rob (Marilyn), Marjorie (Jeffrey Ledbetter), and Amy Scharpf, eleven grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister, Jean Willoughby, and her brother, Paul Heuer, and seven nieces and nephews, and many loving lifelong friends. She was predeceased by her nephew, Steven Willoughby, and his son, Ben Willoughby. A visitation will be held Friday, May 31, from 5-8 p.m. at the THOMAS L. NIED FUNERAL HOME, INC., 7441 Washington Street, Swissvale. On Saturday, June 1, 2019, at the FIRST BAPTIST CHURCH OF PITTSBURGH, 159 North Bellefield, Pittsburgh, PA 15213, there will be a visitation starting at 10 a.m., followed by a memorial service at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Gwen's memory to The Rankin Christian Center or Planned Parenthood.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 28, 2019
