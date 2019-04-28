SCHARPF GWEN (HEUER)

Of Regent Square, who devoted her life to caring for others as a social worker, Mom, Nana and cherished friend, died April 11. She was predeceased by her adoring husband of 63 years, George. She is survived by her four children, George, Jr. (Veronica), Rob (Marilyn), Marjorie (Jeffrey Ledbetter), and Amy Scharpf, eleven grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister, Jean Willoughby, and her brother, Paul Heuer, and seven nieces and nephews, and many loving lifelong friends. She was predeceased by her nephew, Steven Willoughby, and his son, Ben Willoughby. A visitation will be held Friday, May 31, from 5-8 p.m. at the THOMAS L. NIED FUNERAL HOME, INC., 7441 Washington Street, Swissvale. On Saturday, June 1, 2019, at the FIRST BAPTIST CHURCH OF PITTSBURGH, 159 North Bellefield, Pittsburgh, PA 15213, there will be a visitation starting at 10 a.m., followed by a memorial service at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Gwen's memory to The Rankin Christian Center or Planned Parenthood.