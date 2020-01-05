|
ROBISON GWENDOLYN ANN
Age 65, of Carnegie, on Saturday, January 4, 2020. Beloved daughter of David Harold and Althea (Kincaid) Robison; loving sister of Sandra (Jay) Robison Holmes; aunt of Jason (Jennifer) Petruzzi; great-aunt of five. Gwendolyn was a member of Unity Presbyterian Church (former Wallace Memorial U.M.C.), member of the Order of Beauseant and Daughters of the Nile. She was a former employee of PNC Bank and J.C. Penney Credit Department. Friends welcome TUESDAY, 1-8 p.m., WILLIAM SLATER II FUNERAL SERVICE, (412-563-2800) 1650 Greentree Rd., Scott Twp., 15220. Funeral Service at 7p.m.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 5, 2020