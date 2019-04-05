MILLER GWENDOLYN E.

On Sunday, March 31, 2019 Gwendolyn E. Miller, beloved daughter and sister passed away at 8:35 p.m., at Woodhaven Care Center in Monroeville. She was called home after being in the hospital for over three months. Her body can be viewed at ROSE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 10940 Frankstown Rd., Pgh., PA 15235, on Saturday, April 6, 2019. Evening viewing, 6-8 p.m. and Sunday, April 7, 2019 afternoon viewing, 2-6 p.m. Funeral services will be held at Mt. Ararat Baptist Church located at 271 Paulson Ave., Pgh., PA 15206. Final viewing between 10-11 a.m.; service will begin at 11:15 a.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests the donations in Gwendolyn's name be made payable to St. Jude Research Hospital; all donations should be forwarded to Dr. Marvine M. Garrett by April 20, 2019.