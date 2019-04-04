Home

Spriggs-Watson Funeral Home
720 N Lang Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15208
412-243-8080
GWENDOLYN LOUELLA (FORD) BRIDGEFORTH

GWENDOLYN LOUELLA (FORD) BRIDGEFORTH Obituary
BRIDGEFORTH GWENDOLYN LOUELLA (FORD)

Age 74, of Trenton, NJ, died on Thursday, February 21, 2019. Gwen was born on December 28, 1944 to the late Mabel F. Ford and Frederick R. Ford, Sr. of Pittsburgh, PA; sister of Beatrice Binion of Pittsburgh, PA and Richard S. Ford of Monroeville, PA. A Memorial Service will be at: Morningside Baptist Church, 4846 Sullivan St., Pittsburgh, PA 15224 on April 6, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Services entrusted to SPRIGGS & WATSON FUNERAL HOME, 720 N. Lang Ave.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 4, 2019
