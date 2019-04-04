|
|
BRIDGEFORTH GWENDOLYN LOUELLA (FORD)
Age 74, of Trenton, NJ, died on Thursday, February 21, 2019. Gwen was born on December 28, 1944 to the late Mabel F. Ford and Frederick R. Ford, Sr. of Pittsburgh, PA; sister of Beatrice Binion of Pittsburgh, PA and Richard S. Ford of Monroeville, PA. A Memorial Service will be at: Morningside Baptist Church, 4846 Sullivan St., Pittsburgh, PA 15224 on April 6, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Services entrusted to SPRIGGS & WATSON FUNERAL HOME, 720 N. Lang Ave.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 4, 2019