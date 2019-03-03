COLONNA H. ARLETTA

Age 87, of Zelienople, formerly of Chippewa Twp., died Feb. 27, 2019, at Passavant Retirement Community. Arletta was a graduate of Monaca High School and was employed as an office administrator at Pittsburgh Screw and Bolt Co. prior to her marriage to her late husband, Renald L. Colonna. After two years in Las Cruces, NM during Renald's service with the US Army, Arletta and her husband settled in Beaver Falls where they raised their three sons. Arletta and her husband were founding members of St. Monica Roman Catholic Church. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She is survived by her three sons and daughters-in-law, Renald and Jan Lori Colonna of Flatrock, MI, Kenneth and Debra Colonna of Broomfield, CO, Keith and Ellen Colonna of Cranberry Twp.; a sister; six grandchildren, two great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. Friends will be received on Wednesday, March 6 from 4 to 8 p.m. in the HILL AND KUNSELMAN FUNERAL HOME, www.hillandkunselman.com, 3801 Fourth Ave., Beaver Falls, where prayers will be recited Thursday March 7 at 9:15 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10 a.m. at St. Monica Parish, Chippewa Township. In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests that donations be made to The Lutheran Senior Life Foundation, 105 Burgess Dr. Zelienople PA 16063.