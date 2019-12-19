|
COX H. ELAINE
On December 17, 2019 age 98, of Lawrence, PA formerly of Munhall, PA. Beloved wife of the late Robert Cox, Sr. for 69 years; loving mother of Marlyn (late James) Stombaugh, Robert Cox, Jr. and William (Joan) Cox, Sr.; nine grandchildren; 14 great grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild with two on the way. Was currently a member of Anne Ashely Methodist Church of Munhall. Played saxophone in the Munhall High School orchestra and played organ and piano. She sang in the church choir at 1st United Methodist Church of Homestead and taught one of the ladies classes. An avid Steelers fan as well as Pitt and Penn State college football. Friends received on Friday from 2-6 p.m. at the GEORGE IRVIN GREEN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3511 Main St., Munhall 412-461-6394. A funeral service will be held on Saturday at 11 a.m. in Jefferson Memorial Park Chapel. In lieu of flowers memorial donations to Samaritan's Purse.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 19, 2019