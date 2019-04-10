Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
Leo J Henney Funeral Home
323 2nd Ave
Carnegie, PA 15106
412-279-4444
H. LLOYD WAGNER

H. LLOYD WAGNER Obituary
WAGNER H. LLOYD

Age 75, of Cranberry Twp., passed away peacefully at home on April 7, 2019. Lloyd was the loving husband and best friend of Susan (Jordan) for 54 years; proud father of Lisa (Bill) Klenoshek; and devoted grandfather to Tanner Klenoshek and Zoey Klenoshek. Lloyd's favorite past-times included hunting, watching Pirates and Steelers games, and attending his granddaughter's softball games. Per Lloyd's wishes, there will be no public funeral services. Lloyd will be honored at a private celebration of his life. Arrangements entrusted to the LEO J. HENNEY FUNERAL HOME, Carnegie. leohenneyfuneralhome.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 10, 2019
