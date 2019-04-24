DURBIN H. LOUIS "LOU"

Age 81, of Dunbar Twp., formerly of Franklin Park, passed away on Monday, April 22, 2019. Beloved husband of 49 years of the late Joan (Neidhardt) Durbin; loving companion and fianceé, Antoinette "Toni" Schiavoni; father of Laurie (Chris) Cherok, Bradley (Melanie) Durbin, Michael (Rizza) Durbin and Brian (Jennifer) Durbin; grandfather of Sarah (Jeremy) Pacacha, Michelle and Samuel Capozzoli, Jr., Brandon, Christian (Kate), Payton, Kallista, Paris, Kallen, Christopher, and Arianna Durbin, Myhgail and Danielle Justiniano. Lou was a proud graduate of the University of Pittsburgh '59, All-American Swimmer, and US Navy veteran. Lou was preceded in death by his parents, William L. and Annette Marie (Dull) Durbin. Friends will be received Thursday from 2-8 p.m. in the H.P. BRANDT FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1032 Perry Hwy., Ross Twp., 412-364-4444. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday at 11 a.m. in St. John Neumann Church. In lieu of flowers, family suggest contributions to the Lymphoma Society. Online condolences may be offered at:

www.brandtfuneralhome.com