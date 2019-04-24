Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
H.P. Brandt Funeral Home, Inc
1032 Perry Highway
Pittsburgh, PA 15237
(412) 364-4444
Resources
More Obituaries for H. DURBIN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

H. LOUIS "LOU" DURBIN

Obituary Condolences Flowers

H. LOUIS "LOU" DURBIN Obituary
DURBIN H. LOUIS "LOU"

Age 81, of Dunbar Twp., formerly of Franklin Park, passed away on Monday, April 22, 2019. Beloved husband of 49 years of the late Joan (Neidhardt) Durbin; loving companion and fianceé, Antoinette "Toni" Schiavoni; father of Laurie (Chris) Cherok, Bradley (Melanie) Durbin, Michael (Rizza) Durbin and Brian (Jennifer) Durbin; grandfather of Sarah (Jeremy) Pacacha, Michelle and Samuel Capozzoli, Jr., Brandon, Christian (Kate), Payton, Kallista, Paris, Kallen, Christopher, and Arianna Durbin, Myhgail and Danielle Justiniano. Lou was a proud graduate of the University of Pittsburgh '59, All-American Swimmer, and US Navy veteran. Lou was preceded in death by his parents, William L. and Annette Marie (Dull) Durbin. Friends will be received Thursday from 2-8 p.m. in the H.P. BRANDT FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1032 Perry Hwy., Ross Twp., 412-364-4444. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday at 11 a.m. in St. John Neumann Church. In lieu of flowers, family suggest contributions to the Lymphoma Society. Online condolences may be offered at:


www.brandtfuneralhome.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of H.P. Brandt Funeral Home, Inc
Download Now