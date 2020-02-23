|
STARR, JR. H. PAUL
Age 92, of Middlesex Twp., Valencia, passed away on Wednesday afternoon, February 19, 2020 at St. Barnabas Home. Born in Butler, PA on April 29, 1927, he was the son of the late H. Paul and Gladys V. Cruikshank Starr, Sr. A 1945 graduate of Mars High School, Paul had been an Eagle Scout with the Cooperstown Boy Scouts. He graduated from Penn State University in 1951 with a degree in civil engineering. He had served as a Seaman First Class in the United States Navy during WWII. Paul was the retired owner and President of H. P. Starr and Sons Lumber Company in Middlesex Twp. and Evans City, PA. His father, brother and he started the business together. He served on the Board of Directors of Mars Bank and the Bakerstown Savings and Loan Association. He was a member of St. Thomas Anglican Church in Gibsonia. He served in the Vestry. He was a Charter Member and past president of the Rich-Mar Rotary Club and a Paul Harris Fellow. He also belonged to John E. Mair Lodge 729 F. & A.M., the Syria Shrine and Consistory and the Jesters and the Butler Country Club. He and his wife, Eileen had traveled extensively and had visited Australia, New Zealand, the Caribbean, Africa, Ireland, France, Great Britain, Norway, Sweden, Spain, Greece and Italy and also had visited all 50 states except for North Dakota. On January 31, 1953, he married Eileen Drennan Starr. She passed away on February 23, 2015. They were married 62 years. Surviving are his four children, Eileen Florence Starr (Timothy Evans) of Bowling Green, KY, H. Paul Starr, III (Annamarie) of Valencia, Linda Edith Starr McNamara (Thomas) of La Jolla, CA, and Donna Starr-Deelen (Bart) of Kensington, MD and his beloved grandchildren, Maura Francis, Brendan Thomas, Margaret Eileen and Claire Starr McNamara, Elayne Lida Deelen, Olivia Pauline Deelen, and Ethan Starr Evans, and Anastasia Marie and Paul Charles Starr. His brother, William P. Starr (Mary Ann) of Valencia, nieces and nephews, and his faithful companion, King also survive. The family wishes to thank Mary T., Gretchen H., Linda W., Ronna M., John C. and the staff of St. Barnabas Home. Friends will be received at the MCDONALD-AEBERLI FUNERAL HOME, INC., 238 Crowe Ave., Mars, PA on Friday, February 28, 2020 from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Services will be at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, February 29, 2020 at St. Thomas in the Fields Anglican Church, 4106 St. Thomas Dr. Gibsonia, PA 15044. Memorials may be made to Feeding America, P.O. Box 83775, Phoenix, AZ 85071, to the Lighthouse Foundation, 116 Brownshill Rd., Valencia, PA 16059, or to the Fisher House (for military families), 12300 Twinbrook Parkway, Suite 410, Rockville, MD 20852. Directions and condolences are available at:
www.mcdonald-aeberli.com