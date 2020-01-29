|
COYNE HADLEIGH ANN
It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of our beloved Hadleigh. Hadleigh Coyne passed away on January 14, 2020, of a pulmonary embolism following surgery. Hadleigh was born on August 26, 1999, to parents Sean and Samantha Coyne, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. She is survived by her parents, Sean and Samantha, and a host of family and friends. Hadleigh loved reading, traveling, Dungeons and Dragons, sarcasm, music, Dr. Who, writing, and her ridiculously adorable dogs. Hawaii was her favorite place on earth. She had a sense of humor that helped her gracefully cope with a lifetime of medical visits and numerous surgeries. Conversing with Hadleigh could be witty, inspiring, thought-provoking, infuriating, and sometimes just plain annoying, depending on the day. Those of you who knew her know this well. Her intelligence made her a formidable friend and advocate. Hadleigh loathed injustice in all forms and worked within her sphere to educate, console, and encourage positive momentum. She was utterly incandescent. Hadleigh was disabled and used an assistive device for walking. People would often stare or look through her. The bone crushing loneliness of being viewed as different hurt her far more than the pain of her illness. In honor of her spirit, please take the time to really look at people for who they are. Offer to help, ask someone to eat lunch with you, say hello, gift a smile. It matters. Hadleigh's life was short but meaningful. Our family mourns the hopes and dreams we had for her, the potential that she will never realize, and the experiences we will never share. A Memorial Mass for Hadleigh will take place at 2 p.m. on Friday, January 31, 2020, at the Chapel of the Holy Spirit at Duquesne University, McAnulty Drive, Pittsburgh, PA 15282. In lieu of flowers, we suggest donations in Hadleigh's name to , Greater Pennsylvania and West Virginia, 707 Grant Street, Suite 3700, Pittsburgh, PA 15219.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 29, 2020