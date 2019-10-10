|
BUTLER HANK
Age 63, of Mt. Washington, on Tuesday, October 8, 2019. Son of Patricia Emmerling and the late Harold Butler; brother of Phyllis Frazier, John (Sue) Butler, Mary (Tim) Jesso, Thomas and Paul (Dena) Butler; uncle of Sara (Matt), Patrick (Malissa), Conrad, Kevin and Tyler (Olya); great-uncle of Anthony and Grace; also survived by loving family and friends. Friends received on Friday, 2-4 p.m. at the BRUSCO - FALVO FUNERAL HOME, INC., 214 Virginia Ave., Mt. Washington (412-381-2323). A Service will be held on Friday at 4 p.m. Interment Private. www.bruscofalvo.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 10, 2019