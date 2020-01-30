|
|
GUGGER HANS J.
Hans J. Gugger, age 87, of Hampton Township, passed away on Saturday, January 25, 2020. Beloved husband of JoAnn Gugger; cherished brother-in-law of Carol Pellegrino and her husband, Frank; loving uncle to Michael Pellegrino and his wife, Danielle, David Pellegrino and his wife, Kristie; great-uncle to nieces and nephews, Alisa, Leanna, Michael and Dominic. Hans was born in Switzerland and immigrated to the United States in 1959. He worked in the drywall/construction industry, eventually owning his own contracting company. Hans enjoyed traveling and spending time with family and friends. His favorite pastime was making wooden furniture in his workshop. He was a gentle, kind man, who will be missed by all. Friends will be received at KING FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 2841 Woodland Circle in Allison Park from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. on Thursday, January 30, 2020. A Blessing Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, January 31, 2020 at the King Funeral Home, with Deacon Cliff Homer officiating. He will be laid to rest at Holy Savior Cemetery in Gibsonia. Expressions of sympathy may be shared with Hans's family at www.kingfuneralhome.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 30, 2020