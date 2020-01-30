Home

POWERED BY

Services
King Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc.
2841 Woodland Circle
Allison Park, PA 15101
724-443-2500
Resources
More Obituaries for HANS GUGGER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

HANS J. GUGGER

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
HANS J. GUGGER Obituary
GUGGER HANS J.

Hans J. Gugger, age 87, of Hampton Township, passed away on Saturday, January 25, 2020. Beloved husband of JoAnn Gugger; cherished brother-in-law of Carol Pellegrino and her husband, Frank; loving uncle to Michael Pellegrino and his wife, Danielle, David Pellegrino and his wife, Kristie; great-uncle to nieces and nephews, Alisa, Leanna, Michael and Dominic. Hans was born in Switzerland and immigrated to the United States in 1959. He worked in the drywall/construction industry, eventually owning his own contracting company. Hans enjoyed traveling and spending time with family and friends. His favorite pastime was making wooden furniture in his workshop. He was a gentle, kind man, who will be missed by all. Friends will be received at KING FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 2841 Woodland Circle in Allison Park from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. on Thursday, January 30, 2020. A Blessing Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, January 31, 2020 at the King Funeral Home, with Deacon Cliff Homer officiating. He will be laid to rest at Holy Savior Cemetery in Gibsonia. Expressions of sympathy may be shared with Hans's family at www.kingfuneralhome.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 30, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of HANS's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -