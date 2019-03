JARVIS HARLAN P.

Age 95, of Friendship Village, formerly of Whitehall, on February 12, 2019. Beloved husband of Genevieve (Carroll) Jarvis; loving father of Woody (Trudy) Jarvis and the late Christy Callen; devoted grandfather of Lindsay (Rick) Wessell and Keith Jarvis; great-grandfather of Elias and Sam Wessell; brother of Lou Jane (Bill) Bickert and the late Marian Jarvis. Mr. Jarvis was a 1941 graduate of Baldwin H.S. and was named South Hills Athlete of the Year. A veteran of WWII, serving as a Staff Sergeant Engineer Gunner in the U.S. Army Air Force, where he completed 73 aerial combat missions and earned a distinguished flying cross. After the war he graduated from the University of Pittsburgh, where he played football for the Panthers. Harlan was an avid golfer and was a member of Highland Country Club, Fayetteville, NC and Ventura Country Club, Orlando, FL. Family and friends are invited to share in a Memorial Service, Friday, March 8, at 12 p.m., at Friendship Village, Upper St. Clair. Arrangements by WARCHOL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3060 Washington Pike, Bridgeville (412-221-3333). In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Friendship Village Employee Appreciation Fund. View and add condolences at:

