SIEGEL HAROLD "HAL" A.

Age 88, of Sheraden, PA. Beloved husband of the late Dorothy (Solinski) Siegel; father of David (Christine) Siegel and Dan (Cyndi) Siegel; grandfather of Brandon Siegel, Valerie (Brandon) Marinacci, Aaron (Becky) Siegel, Justin Siegel (fianceé Brittaney Stephanik) and Sean Siegel; great-grandfather of Lydia, Connor and Noah; close friend of Ann Cannizzaro. Hal was in furniture sales for over 35 years and then went on to become a personal tip staff for Allegheny County until he retired at age 75. He was a rising high school baseball star obtaining a try out with the NY Giants. Hal was an avid golfer and a true Pittsburgh sports fan of the Steelers, Penguins and Pirates. He was a longtime member of the West End Pulaski Club. Hal enjoyed entertaining those around him with a good story and his notorious jokes. He was a loving and caring person who will be missed by all. Friends welcome Wednesday, 2-4, 6-8 p.m., WILLIAM SLATER II FUNERAL SERVICE, (412-563-2800) 1650 Greentree Rd., Scott Twp., 15220. Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 a.m., Thursday in Ascension Catholic Church, 114 Berry Street, Pgh., PA, 15205. EVERYONE PLEASE MEET AT CHURCH. In lieu of flowers, donations in Hal's name to a . www.slaterfuneral.com