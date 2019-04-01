Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
William Slater II Funeral Service
1650 Greentree Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15220
412-563-2800
Visitation
Wednesday, Apr. 3, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
William Slater II Funeral Service
1650 Greentree Road
Pittsburgh, PA
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, Apr. 3, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
William Slater II Funeral Service
1650 Greentree Road
Pittsburgh, PA
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Apr. 4, 2019
10:00 AM
Ascension Roman Catholic Church
114 Berry Street
Pittsburgh, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for HAROLD SIEGEL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

HAROLD A. "HAL" SIEGEL

Obituary Condolences Flowers

HAROLD A. "HAL" SIEGEL Obituary
SIEGEL HAROLD "HAL" A.

Age 88, of Sheraden, PA. Beloved husband of the late Dorothy (Solinski) Siegel; father of David (Christine) Siegel and Dan (Cyndi) Siegel; grandfather of Brandon Siegel, Valerie (Brandon) Marinacci, Aaron (Becky) Siegel, Justin Siegel (fianceé Brittaney Stephanik) and Sean Siegel; great-grandfather of Lydia, Connor and Noah; close friend of Ann Cannizzaro. Hal was in furniture sales for over 35 years and then went on to become a personal tip staff for Allegheny County until he retired at age 75.  He was a rising high school baseball star obtaining a try out with the NY Giants.  Hal was an avid golfer and a true Pittsburgh sports fan of the Steelers, Penguins and Pirates.  He was a longtime member of the West End Pulaski Club.  Hal enjoyed entertaining those around him with a good story and his notorious jokes.  He was a loving and caring person who will be missed by all. Friends welcome Wednesday, 2-4, 6-8 p.m., WILLIAM SLATER II FUNERAL SERVICE, (412-563-2800) 1650 Greentree Rd., Scott Twp., 15220.  Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 a.m., Thursday in Ascension Catholic Church, 114 Berry Street, Pgh., PA, 15205. EVERYONE PLEASE MEET AT CHURCH. In lieu of flowers, donations in Hal's name to a . www.slaterfuneral.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of William Slater II Funeral Service
Download Now