RUSCHELL HAROLD ANTHONY
Age 84, formerly of Imperial, passed away on April 28. Son of the late Maurice and Barbara (Miller); siblings Maurice, Regis, Rita and Marion. Survived by his wife of 61 years, Theresa; daughters, Kimberly, Theresa (David) Chiccitt and Pamela (Ronald) Keckler; grandchildren, Jared Ruschell, Andrew and Christina Chiccitt; siblings, Dorothy Huld, Albert Ruschell and Kathy McCullough; and many nieces and nephews. He will be laid to rest on May 7th, Florida National Cemetary Bushnell, FL.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 2, 2019