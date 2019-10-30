|
BURENS HAROLD "PG"
Harold "PG" Burens died at his home in Jefferson Hills, Pennsylvania on Monday, October 28, 2019. PG, age 83, was born Harold Vincent Burens on March 25, 1936 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania one of two children of Vincent John "Happy" Burens and Goldie (Kesterson) Burens. He graduated from Clairton High school in Clairton, Pennsylvania in 1955; served in the US Marine Corps during the era between the Korean and Vietnam Wars. After leaving the military, he had a long career as a welder, retiring from the Hercules Chemical plant in Jefferson Hills in 1998. He was an avid golfer, gardener, and loved spending time with his granddaughters. He is survived by his wife, Virginia (Covelli) Burens; his son, Vincent and his wife, Lori and their children, Mia and Tessa Burens. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Joan Sasso. Friends will be received in the STEPHEN D. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, 1701 Route 51, Jefferson Hills, Pennsylvania 15025 (412-384-0350) on Friday, November 1, 2019 from 4 – 8 p.m. There will be a brief funeral service in the funeral home on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at 11 a.m. Burial with Military Honors will be in the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies on Monday, November 4, 2019 at 2:30 p.m. If desired, contributions can be made in PG's name to The CCO at www.ccojubliee.org.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 30, 2019