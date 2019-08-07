Home

MCFEELY HAROLD D.

Of Finleyville, on Monday, August 5, 2019, age 87. Beloved husband for 64 years of Donna (Strimlan) McFeely; loving father of Karen Smith (Timothy) and Mark McFeely (Merri-Kay); son of the late Alan and Toni Trax; brother of Earl Timothy Trax (Diane) and Mary Margaret Perdew (Paul); grandfather of Shawna, Justin, Nicole and Kayla; also several nieces and nephews. Herk was in the U.S. Navy during the Korean Conflict. He was a member of Peters Creek Baptist Church for over 50 years and served as a past-treasurer, Sunday school teacher, and sang in the choir. He was involved in the Sheltered Work Shop in Pittsburgh. Herk was a devote Christian and loved his Lord and family. Herk was a terrific and loving husband and tremendous father and grandfather and will be sorely missed by all who knew him. Visitation Thursday 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. at the DAVID J. HENNEY FUNERAL HOME, 6364 Library Road (RT 88), Library. A funeral service will be Friday at 11:00 a.m. in Peters Creek Baptist Church. EVERYONE PLEASE MEET AT CHURCH. Contributions may be made to the church. www.davidhenneyfuneralhome.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 7, 2019
Download Now