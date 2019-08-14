Home

Findlay C Wylie Funeral Home
11311 Frankstown Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15235
412-731-2901
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Findlay C Wylie Funeral Home
11311 Frankstown Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15235
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Findlay C Wylie Funeral Home
11311 Frankstown Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15235
HAROLD DAVID HELSLEY Sr. Obituary
HELSLEY, SR. HAROLD DAVID

Age 72, of Plum Boro, passed away on Monday, August 12, 2019. Beloved husband of Dorothy (Eckhart) Helsley, loving father of Harold David, Jr. (Teressa) Helsley, Daniel Christopher (Ashley Elizabeth) Helsley and Karen Nicole (Josh) Michels; son of the late Harold E. and Thada I. (Johnson) Helsley; brother of Wayne Dennis (Gloria) Helsley; survived by five grandchildren. Family and friends will be received on Thursday, August 15, 2019, from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the FINDLAY C. WYLIE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 11311 Frankstown Road, Penn Hills. Service will be held Friday at 11:00 a.m. Interment in Mt. Hope Cemetery. www.findlaycwyliefuneralhome.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 14, 2019
