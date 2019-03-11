DEMICH HAROLD E. "HAL"

Passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 3, 2019, surrounded by his children. Born on March 26, 1921, in Clune, PA, Hal was just weeks shy of his 98th birthday. He was predeceased by his loving wife, Alice A. Demich, to whom he was married for 56 years. Hal leaves behind two daughters, Mary Beth (Kevin) Kelly and Jo Ann (Robert) Kimutis; and two sons, Mark R. (Deborah) and Mitchell D. (Marcene) Demich. Hal was blessed with eight grandchildren, with one who predeceased him, (Matthew Kelly); and nine great-grandchildren. Hal served his country as a World War II veteran, spending the majority of his deployment in Naples, Italy from 1942 to 1946. Hal subsequently graduated from Penn State University with a degree in Education. He commenced his career, as a teacher in Hawley, PA from where he moved to Brentwood, PA as an English and Spanish teacher. Later in his career he became Principal and Superintendent in the Brentwood School system. Hal also spent 20 years as a Principal in the Baldwin Whitehall School district. During his career, Hal also taught in the Pembroke Hill School in Kansas City, Missouri. Hal was an independent spirit who loved people and in turn was universally loved by all who knew him. There will be a memorial Celebration of Life service on Saturday, March 23, 2019, at JEFFERSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 301 Curry Hollow Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15236, starting at 2:00 p.m. followed by a reception. The family suggests, in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions be made to Hal's favorite charity: The Matthew Kelly Epitome of Courage Memorial Scholarship Fund, 237 Court Street, Reading, PA 19601.