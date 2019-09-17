|
RYAN HAROLD E.
Age 93, of Baldwin, peacefully went to be with the Savior and his wife of 66 years, the late Vera Rachel on September 15, 2019. Harold is survived by his five children, Timothy P., Richard A., Kimberly A., Nancy L., and Thomas (Beth) along with 10 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren; also survived by nieces, nephews, and a lifetime of memories. "Howdie" enjoyed a career of 50 years as a union plumber (Local 27) and in retirement continued to fix many clogged drains and toilets, rarely charging any fee. He was generous to everyone who knew him, giving freely of his time, expertise, and gentle guidance. He humbly led by example with humor; a man of quality and character, forged in hardship, a man who believed in what was right, fair and just. He made many friends over the years through his work life as well as those he met volunteering at Stewart Avenue Lutheran Church and Brentwood Meals On Wheels along side Vera. Together they enjoyed traveling and square dancing in the later years and always spending time with all their family. He was an Army Veteran who proudly served in the 45th Infantry Division "The Thunderbirds" during WWII. Many thanks to friends and family who have shared his long life journey, and especially the services of Home Instead, particularly Michael and Donald whose devoted care meant realizing his only wish, to be at home. Matthew 25:23 Well done, my good and faithful servant. Friends will be received at the JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Road, Brentwood 15227 on Thursday, September 19, 2019 from 3-8 p.m. and Friday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of his funeral service at 11:15 a.m. Please send condolences to www.johnfslater.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 17, 2019