|
|
JONES HAROLD F.
Harold Foster Jones of Gibsonia, PA passed away in the early morning of July 31, 2019. He was 86 years old. Harold Jones was born on September 3, 1933 in Pittsburgh, PA. He graduated from Perry High School in 1951, served in the United States Army from 1953 to 1955, married Loretta (Coulter) in 1959 and retired from Bell Telephone in 1987 after working 35 years as a switchman in the Pittsburgh Central Office on Grant Street. Harold was a dedicated member of the First Evangelical Lutheran Church located on Grant Street in downtown Pittsburgh and a longtime member of the North Side Sportsmen's Association in Warrendale, PA. He was an avid hunter, an intuitive craftsman, a master electrician, a carpenter and mechanic for all occasions, an expert skeet shooter, an accomplished winemaker and a masterful bread baker. Harold was also dedicated to a dream of being a farmer. On his modest suburban property, which his brother rechristened "The South Forty", Harold realized his vision. Over the course of 60 years, Harold developed his little Gibsonia farm, planting and caring for various fruit bearing trees, installing and maintaining a modest but mighty vineyard as well as tending annually to an impressive vegetable garden that produced fresh "garden to plate" vegetables for his family and a few lucky neighbors. Harold is preceded in death by his father and mother, Harold and Ruth, as well as his daughter, Juanita. He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Loretta; his daughter, Barbara; daughter-in-law, Emily; son, Charles; grandson, Clifford Norris; granddaughter, Ashley Philippeit; and great-grandson, Gavin Twupack. Harold is also survived by his three brothers, Richard, James and David, their spouses and children. A memorial service for Harold will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at the First Evangelical Lutheran Church, located at 615 Grant Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15219. Funeral arragements were entrusted by KING FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 2841 Woodland Cir. Allison Park, PA 15101 In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to https://donate.lovetotherescue.org/give Expressions of sympathy may be shared with Harold's family at www.kingfuneralhome.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 4, 2019