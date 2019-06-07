HALL HAROLD GEORGE

Age 96, of Mt. Lebanon, on Wednesday, June 5, 2019. Beloved Husband for 67 years of the late Anne S. Hall; loving father of Marcy (James) Richard, William (Ruth), Dr. David (Suzanne), H. Mark (Donna), Jonathan (Beth) and Ed (Mary Ellen) Hall;; also survived by nineteen grandchildren and twenty great-grandchildren. Harold was a faithful member of St. Paul's Episcopal Church. He enlisted in the Army Air Corp during World War II, and served as a Pilot flying C-47s and DC -3, conveying Troops and Supplies to fortify the Alaskan Front. Afterwards attending and graduating from Carnegie Tech as a Mechanical Engineer, he started to work as a Manufacturing Engineer for Standard Coil and Machine located in South Side of Pittsburgh. Within a few years he organized with a handful of investors to purchase Standard Coil Co. and renamed it Hall Industries, Inc. With his Entrepreneurial Spirit over the next 60 plus years and the 2nd generation of management, Hall Industries has grown from a modest 15 man machine shop to become a diversified Engineering, Manufacturing and Service Business in a dozen states and overseas in the Czech Republic. Harold George Hall affectionately known as "HG", truly lived his Mentor Andrew Carnegie's motto, " My Heart is in The Work." He continued to make it to work everyday through his 95th birthday, not suffering as a "work-aholic", but because he truly loved Electro Mechanical Manufacturing, the dialog with co workers, and participating in commerce anyway he could contribute as a "Problem Solver"! His accomplishments and civic contributions were extensive: Board of Trustees St. Clair Hospital, President of Engineer Society (Metcalf Awardee ), President Alumni and Trustee of Carnegie Mellon University, President Small Business Council, Rotary Club, Fellows Club, Aero Club, Antique Automobile Society of America, St. Pauls Church Vestry, Mason and Boy Scout Master. Family and friends will be received at LAUGHLIN CREMATION & FUNERAL TRIBUTES, 222 Washington Road, Mt. Lebanon on Tuesday, 7-9 and Wednesday, 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Services will be held in St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 1066 Washington Road on Thursday at 10:00 a.m. with a reception to follow. Interment will be in The National Cemetery of The Alleghenies 1:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to East Liberty Family Health Care Center, 6023 Harvard Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15206.