HATTMAN HAROLD (MCDONALD)
Age 94, of New Sewickley Township, formerly of Nyetimber Parkway in Moon Township, on December 16, 2019. Loving husband of Betty S. Hattman; loving father of Susan Walsh (Tommy) and Kristine Hattman (Jon Hamrahi); devoted grandfather of Meghan and Maureen Walsh; brother of Mary Jane Nagel; cousin of Jennie Lou Klim; brother-in-law of Martha Hattman. Preceded in death by parents, Harold T. Hattman and Jessie McDonald; brothers, Robert and Richard; also survived by nieces, nephews, and cousins. Harold graduated from Coraopolis High School in 1943 and University of Pittsburgh in 1950. He served in the US Marine Corp from 1943 to 1946, holding posts in Jacksonville, FL, and Cherry Point, NC. He had a career in industrial sales with Allen Manufacturing Company, headquartered in Hartford, CT. In the mid 70's, he established Hattman Sales, Inc. and worked until retirement as a Manufacturer's Representative, with Starrett Co. being one of his primary product lines. In 1993, he received a US Patent for a triangular caulking nozzle, which was sold in more than 20 stores. With his colleagues, he established the Triangle Club, a social/business organization that sponsored community events. Harold met his wife while both were working at Kaufmann's in Pittsburgh. They married in 1953 and celebrated 66 years of marriage. He enjoyed cooking for family gatherings, woodworking, golfing, ballroom dancing, household handiwork, and spending time with his cherished granddaughters. He was known for his kindness, good-nature and optimistic outlook. A memorial service will be held on Saturday January 4 at 11:00 a.m. at COPELAND'S MOON TOWNSHIP, 981 Brodhead Road.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 22, 2019