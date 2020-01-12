|
|
KEENER HAROLD J.
Age 90, on Wednesday, January 8, 2020, of Whitehall. Husband of the late Peggy Keener; father of Hank (Barbara) Keener of Mt. Oliver, Ray (Marilou) Keener of FL, Don (Janet) Keener of Whitehall, Rick (Carol Keener of Whitehall, Lois (Pete) Ventura of Ohio Pyle, Lew (Tammy) Keener of South Park and Dave (Chris) Keener of West Mifflin; brother of Joseph and Robert Keener; grandfather of 12 and numerous great-grandchildren. Harold owned, operated and worked in Keener Hardware in Brentwood since 1939. He loved his family, golfing, bowling duck-pins and his hardware store. Friends will be received at the JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Road, Brentwood 15227 on Monday, January 13, 2020 from 1-4 and 6-8 p.m. where funeral services will be held in the Chapel on Tuesday at 11:00 a.m. If desired, family suggests contributions to The First Tee, 5370 Schenley Drive, Pittsburgh, PA 15217. Please send condolences to www.johnfslater.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 12, 2020