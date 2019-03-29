|
SIMPSON HAROLD J. "SUITCASE"
Age 82, of Pgh., PA, passed away on March 23, 2019. Beloved husband of Rose M. Simpson; brother of Norma Jean Thompson, Regis Simpson, Darlene Daniels (Raymond) and the late Barry Simpson; also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Visitation Tuesday, April 2, 2019, from 4-8 p.m. SAMUEL J. JONES FUNERAL HOME, 2644 Wylie Ave., Pgh., PA 15219, where Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday, April 3, 2019, at 11 a.m. Interment Homewood Cemetery.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 29, 2019