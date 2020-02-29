Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
HAROLD JOHN TKACH

HAROLD JOHN TKACH Obituary
TKACH HAROLD JOHN

Age 78, of Dormont, a retired staff writer for the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, and past president of The Newspaper Guild of Pittsburgh, passed away Thursday, February 27, 2020, after a prolonged illness.  Born on August 24, 1941, son of the late Agnes Tkach Bobik and husband of 35 years to the late Martha "Susan" Tkach. He was a member of St. Paul's Episcopal Church of Mt. Lebanon. He is survived by his children, Matt Tkach of Dormont, and Mary Jean Tkach of Durham, NC. Beloved stepfather of Amy Bailey (Greg) Hoffman of Coraopolis, Dan (Molly) Bailey of Los Angeles,CA, Katie Bailey (Tim) Schruben of Brentwood, loving grandfather of Maison, Hayden, Mackenzie, Hannah, Madeline, Sarah, Meghan, Allison, Natalie, Dean, and Laura. Friends welcome SUNDAY, 1-6 p.m., WILLIAM SLATER II FUNERAL SERVICE, (412-563-2800) 1650 Greentree Rd., Scott Twp. 15220.  Funeral Service 11:00 a.m. MONDAY in the funeral home. Burial to follow in Mt. Olivet Cemetery.  


Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 29, 2020
