LAUTERBACH HAROLD "ARCHIE"

Age 90, a lifetime resident of Clairton, passed away on Monday, July 22, 2019 at the Ashbury Heights Nursing Home. He was born in Clairton on March 3, 1929 to the late Peter Joseph and Caroline DeBor Lauterbach. Harold was a well-known figure in the community of Clairton. As a young man he played baseball for United States Steel, Clairton Works. His participation in a "mill team" was a significant part of Pittsburgh history, as noted in an exhibit at the Heinz History Center. He went on to become Facility Manager of Calgon's packing & shipping facility in the Robinson area of Pittsburgh, a company where he worked for 30 years. Harold drove and helped deliver Meals on Wheels for many years in the Clairton community. Harold volunteered his time at St. Clare of Assisi, was an avid hunter and fisherman, and loved classical music and the symphony. He is survived by his sister, Doris Mae Manns of Scottdale; nieces and nephews, Michele Bamburak, Eric Manns, Mark Manns, Amy (Joseph) Eichenlaub, Paul (Melissa) Manns, Russ (Colleen) Halt, Beth Mellott, and Carol (Alan) Schriber; great-nieces and nephews, Laura (Josh Warner Burke) Bamburak, Aaron Bamburak, Noah Manns, Savanah Manns, Chloe Eichenlaub, Logan Eichenlaub, Jeremy Halt, Caitlyn Halt, Mikayla Halt, Nathan Mellott, Lily Mellott, Ricky Mellott, Mark Schriber, Leighann Washburns; great-great-nieces and nephews, Quinn Warner Burke, Jake Washburns, and Kaylee Washburns. Archie joins his siblings in everlasting peace and joy, Mary Margaret Lauterbach, Isabel Lauterbach, Helen Halt, and Clifford Lauterbach. Family and friends will be received on Thursday, July 25, 2019, from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at S.M. FINNEY FUNERAL HOME, 432 N. 6th St., Clairton, PA 15025. A Mass will take place at St. Clare of Assisi Church on Friday at 10 a.m., followed by interment at St. Clare of Assisi Cemetery in Clairton. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to The at: P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123. Online condolences may be offered at www.finneyfuneralhome.com.