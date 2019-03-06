LIBBY HAROLD LEON

August 2, 1925-March 2, 2019. Harold Libby passed away on March 2, at his home in Sarasota. Harold was born in Youngstown, Ohio to first generation immigrants, James Myer and Ida Mallek Libby. His parents emphasized the importance of learning and education as keys to a rewarding life. He graduated from Ohio State University with degrees in law and accounting and practiced as a C.P.A. and a tax attorney. Harold possessed an acute business mind and began developing real estate for commercial use with his first small office building in the early 1960's. He formed his own development company, H.L. Libby Corp. and succeeded over many years developing apartments, shopping centers, malls, office buildings and other properties. Harold and his wife of over 50 years, Marcy Nachtman Libby raised three sons, Douglas, Robert and James Libby, all of whom received college and advanced degrees. Rob and Jim learned the real estate business from their dad and have continued to build H.L. Libby Corp. throughout the Eastern US. Harold is survived by his sons Douglas (Miani), Robert (Barbara) and Jim (Deborah); eight grandchildren, Alexandra, Erica, Seth, Alysia, Eden, Jessica, Sarah and Rebecca. Additionally, he is survived by his second wife and best friend of 17 years, Wanda Rayle Libby and her four sons Jeffrey (Renee), Larry (Deborah), Marc (Kimberly) and Scott (Laarni); ten grandchildren Matthew (Kelley), Danielle, Cody (Cherice), Nicholas, Kevin (Autumn), Brandon, Kacey, Emma, Ryan and Jenna; and one great-grandchild, Zoe. Harold became a pilot in the US Air Force in WWII and later used these skills to fly himself from property to property for much of his life. In Youngstown, he and his family were members of the Congregation Rodef Sholom and he contributed to many important causes including Hadassah and the Butler Art Museum there. In Sarasota, Harold was a member of the Masons, the Longview Society, and the Sarasota Yacht Club. He was a proud supporter of the arts in Sarasota, as well as Booker High School, where he and Wanda granted annual scholarships to deserving students seeking technical training. Being an accomplished pilot and world traveler brought Harold great joy; but nothing compared to the joy that he felt when spending time with his family and friends. Education was paramount to Harold and he advised his grandchildren accordingly. He beamed with pride with each of their accomplishments as many of them have earned advanced degrees. The love, kindness, generosity and compassion he bestowed on us filled our world and will leave us with an immeasurable void. Please join us in honoring Harold's life at the TOALE BROTHERS FUNERAL HOME (40 North Orange Avenue, Sarasota, Florida) on Thursday, March 7th, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. followed by a luncheon reception at the Sarasota Yacht Club. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in his honor to the and/or Booker High School Scholarship Fund.