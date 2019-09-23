|
QUIGLEY HAROLD "BEEF"
On Saturday, September 21, 2019, loving husband and father of three children, passed away at the age of 89. Harold was born on August 14, 1930, in Bridgeville, PA to Harold and Clara Quigley. After serving proudly in the Army, Harold had a very successful career at Norfolk Southern Railway. On August 9, 1952, he married the love of his life, Joan Riedl. They had three daughters, Linda, Kathy and Karol. Harold was a very kind and generous man. He was always there to help and would do anything for you. He loved visiting with his great-grandsons and they always brought a smile to his face. Harold enjoyed spending time with his flower garden and feeding the birds and squirrels with his wife Joan at his side in their back yard. Harold was preceded in death by his father Harold and his mother Clara, and his daughter Linda. He is survived by his wife Joan, daughter Kathy and son-in-law Don Adams, daughter Karol and son-in-law Jim Patterson, granddaughter Sara and her husband Jason Anderson, and his great-grandsons Axle, Cole Harold, and Jake. Harold will be laid to rest in a private family service. Arrangements by BALL FUNERAL CHAPEL, INC.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 23, 2019