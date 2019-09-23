Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ball Funeral Chapel
600 Dunster Street
Pittsburgh, PA 15226
(412) 343-1506
Resources
More Obituaries for HAROLD QUIGLEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

HAROLD "BEEF" QUIGLEY


1930 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
HAROLD "BEEF" QUIGLEY Obituary
QUIGLEY HAROLD "BEEF"

On Saturday, September 21, 2019, loving husband and father of three children, passed away at the age of 89. Harold was born on August 14, 1930, in Bridgeville, PA to Harold and Clara Quigley. After serving proudly in the Army, Harold had a very successful career at Norfolk Southern Railway. On August 9, 1952, he married the love of his life, Joan Riedl. They had three daughters, Linda, Kathy and Karol. Harold was a very kind and generous man. He was always there to help and would do anything for you. He loved visiting with his great-grandsons and they always brought a smile to his face. Harold enjoyed spending time with his flower garden and feeding the birds and squirrels with his wife Joan at his side in their back yard. Harold was preceded in death by his father Harold and his mother Clara, and his daughter Linda. He is survived by his wife Joan, daughter Kathy and son-in-law Don Adams, daughter Karol and son-in-law Jim Patterson, granddaughter Sara and her husband Jason Anderson, and his great-grandsons Axle, Cole Harold, and Jake. Harold will be laid to rest in a private family service. Arrangements by BALL FUNERAL CHAPEL, INC.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of HAROLD's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now