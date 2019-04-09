|
THOMPSON HAROLD
On Monday, April 1, 2019, age 81, of Boardman, OH, formerly of North Braddock, PA. Father of Lisa James, Jessica White, Carrie Best, Harold Miles, LaKeisha Lee, Preston, Harold, Roderick, Lamont and Raphael Thompson; brother of Diane Bagley, Rev. William, Walter and Ethel Thompson; also survived by a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, other family members and friends. Visitation Wednesday 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on April 10, 2019 at WATTS MEMORIAL CHAPEL, INC., 808 Talbot Ave., Braddock, PA 15104 (412) 271-3880. Service and interment following visitation at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies on Wednesday, 1:00 p.m.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 9, 2019