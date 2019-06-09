Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
HARRIET ACKERMAN MARKS

HARRIET ACKERMAN MARKS Obituary
MARKS HARRIET ACKERMAN

Age 95, publicist for Fred (Mister) Rogers and owner of Maggi and LUV stores, died June 5, 2019, in her Sarasota, Florida home after a short battle with cancer.  Widow of Erwin "Jack" Marks; mother of Bruce, Ann, Jonathan and Jane Marks; and grandmother of ten. Funeral services will be held Monday, June 10, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. at Mt. Lebanon Cemetery, 509 Washington Rd., Pittsburgh PA. Contributions in her memory may be made to the Jack & Harriet Marks B'nai Mitzvah Scholarship Fund at Temple Emanuel, 1250 Bower Hill Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15243. Arrangements entrusted to WILLIAM SLATER II FUNERAL SERVICE, Scott Twp., 412-563-2800, www.slaterfuneral.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 9, 2019
