MARKS HARRIET ACKERMAN
Age 95, publicist for Fred (Mister) Rogers and owner of Maggi and LUV stores, died June 5, 2019, in her Sarasota, Florida home after a short battle with cancer. Widow of Erwin "Jack" Marks; mother of Bruce, Ann, Jonathan and Jane Marks; and grandmother of ten. Funeral services will be held Monday, June 10, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. at Mt. Lebanon Cemetery, 509 Washington Rd., Pittsburgh PA. Contributions in her memory may be made to the Jack & Harriet Marks B'nai Mitzvah Scholarship Fund at Temple Emanuel, 1250 Bower Hill Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15243. Arrangements entrusted to WILLIAM SLATER II FUNERAL SERVICE, Scott Twp., 412-563-2800, www.slaterfuneral.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 9, 2019