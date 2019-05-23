|
WEBER HARRIET H.
Age 90, of Banksville, on Tuesday, May 21, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Raymond G. Weber; loving mother of Janet (Tom) Hordubay and Ray (Shannon Fields) Weber; dear sister of Catherine Dobransky and the late Hannah Sovyak, Wilma Reiger, and William Charnock; cherished grandmother of Heather and Joshua Hordubay; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Harriet enjoyed spending time with her family and friends at her cottage in Slippery Rock, PA. Funeral arrangements by BEINHAUERS. Family and friends welcome Friday 1-7 p.m. Funeral service will be held Friday at 7:00 p.m. Inurnment Private. Please view or add tributes at www.beinhauer.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 23, 2019