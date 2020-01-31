|
|
WEBER HARRIET
Of Coraopolis, age 77, passed away on Wednesday, January 29, 2020. Daughter of the late Harry and Adafine Rossi; beloved mother of Jason (Angela) Weber and Jennifer Weber; loving grandmother of Noah and Cole Weber. Harriet was a faithful member of St. Joseph Church and the Christian Mothers. Friends received at SANVITO FUNERAL HOME, 1316 4th Ave. Coraopolis on Saturday, 2-8 p.m. with a Blessing Service being held at 7:30 p.m. Interment will take place in Cleveland, OH.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 31, 2020