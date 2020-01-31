Home

Anthony J. Sanvito Funeral Home and Cremation Services
1316 4th Ave.
Coraopolis, PA 15108
(412) 264-3050
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Service
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
7:30 PM
HARRIET WEBER Obituary
WEBER HARRIET

Of Coraopolis, age 77, passed away on Wednesday, January 29, 2020. Daughter of the late Harry and Adafine Rossi; beloved mother of Jason (Angela) Weber and Jennifer Weber; loving grandmother of Noah and Cole Weber. Harriet was a faithful member of St. Joseph Church and the Christian Mothers. Friends received at SANVITO FUNERAL HOME, 1316 4th Ave. Coraopolis on Saturday, 2-8 p.m. with a Blessing Service being held at 7:30 p.m. Interment will take place in Cleveland, OH.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 31, 2020
