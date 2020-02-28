Home

Ralph Schugar, Inc. Funeral Chapel
5509 Centre Avenue
Pittsburgh, PA 15232
(412) 621-8282
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 1, 2020
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Ralph Schugar, Inc. Funeral Chapel
5509 Centre Avenue
Pittsburgh, PA 15232
Interment
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
1:00 PM
Parklawn Memorial Park
Rockville, MD
More Obituaries for HARRIS SHETTEL
HARRIS H. SHETTEL Jr. Obituary
SHETTEL, JR. HARRIS H.

On Wednesday, February 26, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Patricia Rogansky Shettel; Loving father of John R. Shettel and wife, Mary, of Washington, DC and Carla T.S. Pfahler and husband, Thom, of Pittsburgh, PA; Stepfather of the late Craig Vitale and Debbie Vitale. Harris was a glider mechanic in World War II.  He earned his Bachelors Degree from George Washington University and his Master's Degree from Wayne State University, both in Research Psychology. He worked for the American Institute of Research, specializing in education and museum visitor studies. Harris was highly respected in his field and was one of the founders of and past President of the Visitors Studies Association. He traveled all over the world for work. He had a very diverse palate and enjoyed food as well as a good martini.  He was a good citizen and never missed an opportunity to vote.  He loved the study of art and architecture. Visitation at RALPH SCHUGAR CHAPEL, INC., 5509 Centre Avenue, Shadyside, on Sunday, March 1, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. Interment at Parklawn Memorial Park in Rockville, MD on Monday at 1:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Harris' memory may be made to Southern Poverty Law Center, 400 Washington Avenue, Montgomery, AL 36104.  


www.schugar.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 28, 2020
