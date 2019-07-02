SCAVO HARRY A.

Of Pittsburgh, formerly of Washington Township, died peacefully Sunday, June 30, 2019, in St. Clair Hospital, Pittsburgh. He was born September 26, 1936, in Pittsburgh, a son of the late Vincent and Olive (Starrett) Scavo. He was also preceded in death by four siblings. Harry was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend. Harry is survived by his beloved wife of 56 yeras, Jane (Crump) Scavo; daughter, Christina Stuart (Albert), of Dormont; son, Vincent Scavo (Elizabeth), of New Kensington; brother, Francis Scavo, of Ruthfordton, NC; and many, nieces, nephews, and friends. He will be especially missed by his six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Respecting Harry's wishes, there will be no visitation and interment in Twin Valley Memorial Park, Delmont, will be private. Family and friends are invited to attend a gathering that will be held at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, July 3, 2019, at Manchester Reformed Presbyterian Church, 204 Manchester Hill Rd., New Kensington, 15068, prior to a memorial service at 7 p.m. in the church. To send online expressions of sympathy, obtain grief support information, or directions, please visit www. vaiafuneralhome.com.