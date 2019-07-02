Home

Memorial Gathering
Wednesday, Jul. 3, 2019
6:00 PM
Manchester Reformed Presbyterian Church
204 Manchester Hill Rd
New Kensington,, PA
Memorial service
Wednesday, Jul. 3, 2019
7:00 PM
Manchester Reformed Presbyterian Church
HARRY A. SCAVO


1936 - 2019
HARRY A. SCAVO Obituary
SCAVO HARRY A.

Of Pittsburgh, formerly of Washington Township, died peacefully Sunday, June 30, 2019, in St. Clair Hospital, Pittsburgh. He was born September 26, 1936, in Pittsburgh, a son of the late Vincent and Olive (Starrett) Scavo. He was also preceded in death by four siblings. Harry was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend. Harry is survived by his beloved wife of 56 yeras, Jane (Crump) Scavo; daughter, Christina Stuart (Albert), of Dormont; son, Vincent Scavo (Elizabeth), of New Kensington; brother, Francis Scavo, of Ruthfordton, NC; and many, nieces, nephews, and friends. He will be especially missed by his six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Respecting Harry's wishes, there will be no visitation and interment in Twin Valley Memorial Park, Delmont, will be private. Family and friends are invited to attend a gathering that will be held at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, July 3, 2019, at Manchester Reformed Presbyterian Church, 204 Manchester Hill Rd., New Kensington, 15068, prior to a memorial service at 7 p.m. in the church. To send online expressions of sympathy, obtain grief support information, or directions, please visit www. vaiafuneralhome.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 2, 2019
