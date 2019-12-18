|
|
MEYERS HARRY C.
Age 80, of Murrysville, passed away on Monday, December 16, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Rowena (Brown) Meyers; father of Deanna L. Meyers; also survived by his companion Mary Ann Szczepanski; brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law and many nieces and nephews. Harry was a US Army Korean War veteran. He belonged to the Scottish Rite Gourgas Lodge and was a member of the East Suburban Friendship Club. Friends will be received Wednesday, December 18, 2019, from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the GENE H. CORL, INC. FUNERAL CHAPEL AND CREMATION SERVICES OF MONROEVILLE, 4335 Northern Pike (412-372-2100), and where a funeral service will be held on Thursday, December 19, 2019, at 10 a.m. Interment following in Allegheny Cemetery. www.corlfuneralchapel.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 18, 2019