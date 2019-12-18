Home

Services
Gene H Corl Funeral Chapel
4335 Northern Pike
Monroeville, PA 15146
412-372-2100
Visitation
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Gene H Corl Funeral Chapel
4335 Northern Pike
Monroeville, PA 15146
Visitation
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Gene H Corl Funeral Chapel
4335 Northern Pike
Monroeville, PA 15146
Funeral service
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
Gene H Corl Funeral Chapel
4335 Northern Pike
Monroeville, PA 15146
Interment
Following Services
Allegheny Cemetery
HARRY C. MEYERS

HARRY C. MEYERS Obituary
MEYERS HARRY C.

Age 80, of Murrysville, passed away on Monday, December 16, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Rowena (Brown) Meyers; father of Deanna L. Meyers; also survived by his companion Mary Ann Szczepanski; brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law and many nieces and nephews. Harry was a US Army Korean War veteran. He belonged to the Scottish Rite Gourgas Lodge and was a member of the East Suburban Friendship Club. Friends will be received Wednesday, December 18, 2019, from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the GENE H. CORL, INC. FUNERAL CHAPEL AND CREMATION SERVICES OF MONROEVILLE, 4335 Northern Pike (412-372-2100), and where a funeral service will be held on Thursday, December 19, 2019, at 10 a.m. Interment following in Allegheny Cemetery. www.corlfuneralchapel.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 18, 2019
