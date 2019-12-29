|
SLATER HARRY C. "HANK"
Age 99, of Scott Twp., on Christmas Day, December 25, 2019. Beloved husband for 66 years of the late Jane B. (Bower) Slater. Loving father of Pamela (late husband, Floyd) Barr and Jeffrey C. (Mary Jo) Slater. Dear grandfather of Sarah Jo Slater. Brother of the late Alice M. Pettit. Hank retired from Bell Telephone after 37 years. He was a Navy Veteran of WWII Pacific Theatre and a Charter member of Covenant Community Presbyterian Church, where he was an Elder and former Trustee. Hank was also a member of the Hill Toppers & Perrymont North AARP # 2991, and American Legion # 0290. He and his wife had traveled to all 50 states. Hank also enjoyed golfing and bowling. Family and friends welcome Thursday (Jan. 2) from 3:00 to 7:00 p.m. at WILLIAM SLATER II FUNERAL SERVICE, 1650 Greentree Rd., Scott Twp. 15220 (412-563-2800) where a Funeral Service will be held Friday (Jan. 3) at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to Covenant Community Presbyterian Church, 1630 Greentree Rd., Pgh., PA 15220 or Heartland Hospice, 750 Holiday Dr. #110, Pgh., PA 15220. www.slaterfuneral.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 29, 2019