Peacefully on Thursday, October 17, 2019, Harry C. Woolner, 69 of Shadyside passed away at his cherished home. He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Mildred Woolner; and is survived by his beloved partner, Jerry Roach; sister, Mildred Catherine Wagle; brothers, John H. Woolner, Jr. and Louis G. Woolner; also survived by nieces and nephews. His enormous personality, friendship and laugh will be sorely missed. The family will receive friends and family at McCABE BROS., INC. FUNERAL HOMES, 6214 Walnut Street, Shadyside on Tuesday, 2-4 and 6-8. A service will be held at the Temple of Memories, Allegheny Cemetery on Wednesday at 12 noon. Condolences may be left at www.mccabebrothers.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 20, 2019